LEAGUE CITY — Carol F. Cast went home to our lord on 18 August 2021 at age 96.
Carol was born to Ethan and Rita Orcutt in Oneida, New York on 06 January 1925. As a child, she worked on the family dairy farm.
Carol met Howard E. Cast at a dance after he returned home from being wounded during WWII, and they wed in 1946, going onto have 3 children, Ronald, Gail and Kevin. Howard and Carol were married 50 years.
Carol was predeceased by her husband, sister, Eunice, brothers, Howard, Roger and Norman, and sons, Ronald and Kevin. She is survived by her daughter, Gail, son-in-law, Gary, daughter-in-law, Beulah, grandsons, Gregg, Aaron and Robert, and great grandchildren, Sabrina and Devon.
Services have been set for Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 1030 AM at Seabrook United Methodist Church in Seabrook, TX.
Carol lived a full and wonderful life, filled with kindness. She held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Carol will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.
