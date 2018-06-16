Billie “Bill” Gene Glockengieser, Sr., age 71, passed away suddenly; early in the morning on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in the comfort of his home, with his family. His death was brought on by natural causes after his 5 year battle with cancer.
Born on July 8, 1946, in Collinsville, Illinois, he was the youngest child of seven to the late Goldie Wilson and Delmer Glockengieser.
Bill was born and raised in Illinois with his family. It was at age 18 that he met his beloved childhood sweetheart. They have since then shared 53 years of a loving marriage and life together, as they wed on March 11, 1965. Being a family man, the couple went on to have three children. Shortly after the family became established, they moved from Illinois to Seabrook, Texas in the year 1975. He worked and retired from IUOE Local 450 as a Heavy Equipment Operator for over 40 years. Some of his favorite hobbies included fishing, bowling, baseball, reading, tinkering, BBQ-ing with the family, and going camping.
He is predeceased by his parents; sisters: Eleanor and Millie; brothers: Boyd, Joe, and Milton; and granddaughter, Kayley Hahn.
Bill’s legacy is lived on and survived by his wife, Connie; sister, Georgia; children: Billy, Jr., Tammy and Dani Franklin, Candie and Aaron Hahn; grandchildren: Coral Glockengieser, Haydn Glockengieser, Ashley Franklin, Jayme and Christine Franklin, Brandan Franklin, Brooke Franklin, Macey Hahn, Alex Hahn; and great-grandchildren; Kyleah, Lainey, Remie, Maddox, Olivia, and Elli.
For those who would like to come celebrate his life: the visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Crowder Funeral home on 111 W. Medical Center Blvd., Webster at 2pm with a funeral service to follow at 3pm, then the burial will taking place at Forest Park East Cemetery on 21620 Gulf Fwy., Webster.
