GALVESTON—
Daniel “Tuffy” Diaz, Sr. age 85 of Galveston passed away Saturday February 15, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Thursday February 20, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where a devotional will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Pops was born May 29, 1934 in Galveston to Ezikial Diaz and Angelina Astrada Diaz. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving his country honorably in Germany. He was retired from the Moody Cotton Compress after many years of service working with ILA Cotton Local 1443. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, playing with his dog, working around the house and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan especially watching the Houston Astros and the Texans. He enjoyed dining out with his children at El Gusto and the Golden Corral and having lunch with his sons and grandsons.
Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ernestina Diaz, son, Rogelio Diaz, Sr.; sisters, Mary Louise Garza, Belia Castano and Emily Diaz; brothers, Ezikial Diaz, Jr., Rogelio Diaz, Victor Diaz, Sr., Jesse Diaz, Sr. and Louis Diaz Garza; survivors include daughter, Dolores Diaz Eliaz and husband John of Texas City; sons, Daniel Diaz, Jr. and Laura Tijernia and Mario Diaz and wife Kim all of Galveston; daughter-in-law, Martha Diaz of Texas City; 15 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Anthony Daniel Eliaz, Sr., Rogelio Diaz, Jr., Louis M. Diaz, Marcus Eliaz, Alejandro Mata, Anthony D. Eliaz, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Isaiah Diaz, Andrew Hernandez, Arturo Castano, III and Jacob Escareno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.