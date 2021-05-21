LEAGUE CITY — Dr. Charles Joseph Wilson joined the love of his life, Rosemary, on May 20, 2021. Dad was born in Galveston, Texas on October 20, 1928 to Charles and Rosalie Wilson. He graduated from Ball High School, obtained his undergraduate degree from UT Austin in 1948, and was elected to the Phi Sigma Biological Society. He received his MD degree from UTMB in Galveston in 1952 and was elected to the AOA Honor Society and Mu Delta Medical Society. In June of 1952, he married the lovely Rosemary Horton prior to serving his country through a rotating medical internship in the US Navy based out of Oakland, CA towards the end of the Korean War. He returned to Galveston to complete a residency in Dermatology from 1954-57. In 1958 he completed an apprenticeship in MOHS Microsurgery under F. C. Mohs, MD at the University of Wisconsin Medical School in Madison, WI. Dad was recognized for bringing MOHS surgery to South Texas. He was an instructor in the UTMB Department of Dermatology until he began his private practice of Dermatology in Galveston in 1959. He was a Clinical Assistant Professor for the UTMB Department of Dermatology until his retirement in 1998.
Dad was a devout Catholic. He always viewed medicine as a ministry and would often pray with his patients that were struggling with either a diagnosis or life issue. He was a frequent volunteer in Houston’s Third Ward free clinic for the impoverished. From an early age, he would take the bus every Sunday morning to St. Mary’s Cathedral where he was an altar boy through his high school years. He was a sponsor for the Newman Center located in the basement of the Bishop’s Palace, which served the UTMB student population as well as a member of the Serra Club. He co-directed retreats at the Christian Holiday House, along with our mother; teaching meditation methods, contemplative prayer, and journaling. Dad was always interested in furthering his spirituality whether it was high in the Alps of Switzerland at a conference on Jungian Psychology and Spiritual Direction or participating in an African Tribal dancing workshop at the Jung Institute in Houston. He was a frequent retreatant at the Pecos Benedictine Monastery in Pecos, NM.
Much love, laughter, and tears were shared over the months preceding his death with his family by his side. His gentle spirit-filled wisdom, feisty wit, deep faith, and most of all, his love for his family are an inspiration to us all. He was always there if we needed prayer, guidance, or a hug. He was both father and mother to us after our mother died and he excelled at both. He rejoiced in our successes, was never judgmental, and always gave prayerful advice when requested. Some of our fondest memories are fun times with his grandkids: riding the slides at Schlitterbahn and tubing down the Comal, snowplowing down the mountains on ski vacations, the many visits to marine bases across the US, and making sure he never missed a graduation or birthday. He was a beloved Grandfather and Welito.
Dad is preceded in death by wife, Rosemary; parents Charles and Rosalie, sister Norma French and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Wilson.
He is survived by four children: Susan Wilson Oakley (Dr. Robert), Dr. Jeff Wilson (Dr. Cyndie), Kevin Wilson (Kimberly) and Cecily Wilson Henderson, ten grandchildren; Erin Oakley Franks (Steven), Christopher Oakley (Dr. Jenny), Dr. Ryan Oakley (Dr. Becki), Rose Wilson, Commander Charles Wilson (Christy), Joe Wilson (JoAnna), Steven Wilson (Sarah), Cody Wilson (Katie), Patrick and Matthew Henderson; and twelve great-grandchildren. Our hearts are heavy, yet joyful, knowing there is one heck of a reunion going on in heaven as God welcomes his good and faithful servant!
We are especially grateful to the amazing staff at Regal Estates that loved him well, the compassionate care of the Hospice Care Team, and the wonderful Better Care Private Sitters that made his last months of life so rich. He (and we his family) have been truly blessed!
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker St., League City, TX 77573 under the direction of Carnes Funeral Hoes, Texas City. Visitation with family will be from 9:30 -10:30 am. A Rosary followed by Mass will begin at 10:30 am. Private family graveside service. Pallbearers will be his beloved grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care Team, 11441 32nd Avenue, Suite B, Texas City, TX 77591.
