Abigail Victoria Cox, or Abby as she liked to be called, passed away on August 8th, 2018.
She attended Goffstown Schools and was homeschooled for a few years with the AGAPE Homeschool Group, and graduated from Carleton North in NB, Canada. Abby was loved by anyone who ever met her. She never met a stranger, and her smile would light up the darkest places. She was the fourth child of David and Christina Cox; sister to Rachael (Ben Heselton); Sarah (Josh Miller); Naomi (Taylor Fletcher); and Josiah; beloved auntie to Mason, Anola, Nevaeh and Able (d). She was also a loving grand-daughter, niece and cousin.
Abigail has spent her life serving God through worship, her church and family; child-care (she loved children), food pantry, and serving others in any way needed. Though she struggled daily with a life-long health issue, she was a great inspiration to all those who knew her with her Trust and Faith in her God!
The highlight of Abigail's life has been in the past six months when she became a full-time missionary, along with her parents, with Eight Days of Hope. She has spent the last six months in Houson, TX helping rebuild homes and lives after Hurricane Harvey. Abigail was a part of Goffstown Harvest Church in NH; Family Worship Center in Florenceville, NB, Canada; and Antioch Church in Galveston, TX. She is greatly missed but now worshipping Our Lord!
Abigail's visitation will be held on Friday, August 10th from 4-8 p.m. at Goffstown Harvest Church, 542 Mast Road, Goffstown, NH. Her funeral service will be on Saturday, August 11th at 12 p.m., also at Goffstown Harvest Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Abby's memory may be made to coxesonamission@globaloutreach.com
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium.
For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, visit www.phaneuf.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.