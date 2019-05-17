SANTA FE—Mr. Lewis Vinson Bowden passed from this life Thursday morning, May 16, 2019, in Texas City.
Born August 20, 1953 in Texas City, Mr. Bowden had been a lifelong resident of the area. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his horses but nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Lorraine (Crisp) Bowden.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 37 year Terri Bowden; sons, Chaz and wife, Melissa Bowden from Santa Fe, Jayson and wife, Leslie Moyer from Kingwood, Chris Moyer of Texas City; daughters, Autumn Castille of Texas City, Bridget Bowden Sauer of Texas City, Shay and husband, David Gomez of Santa Fe; brother, Bill and wife, Kathy Bowden of Sebastian, Florida; 16 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the home of Chris Moyer, 2832 27th Avenue North, Texas City, Texas.
To all my family and friends, this is not goodbye … I will miss you all so …”Happy Huntings”.
