Elvira M. Silva

DICKINSON — Elvira M. Silva, 92, of Dickinson, passed away in League City surrounded by her loved ones. Elvira was born March 6, 1930 to Rosa and Tereso R. Martinez in Waelder, Texas. She was educated in Galveston schools and later in life took courses at College of the Mainland. She was a loyal member of Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson. She and her husband Jose "Joe" Silva were the owners and operators of a convenience store/gas station for many years. Elvira will be remembered for her strong devotion to her family as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Elvira was preceded in death by her husband Jose "Joe" Silva, sister Olivia Isais, and brothers Emilio Martinez and Alfred Martinez.

