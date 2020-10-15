Calice (Cali/Kelly) M. Garon Legate passed away at home on October 2, 2020, with her children by her side, after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her children, Paige N. Legate and Stephen E. Legate; her two brothers, Pat Garon and Tim Garon; and her granddaughter, Kayleigh Thompson. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and husband.
Calice was born July 26, 1963, in Brunswick, Maine and traveled the world as a military child, living in The Philippines and Turkey. She was an honors graduate of York High School, class of 1981, and moved to Texas in order to further her education at Texas Christian University (TCU). After college Calice meet her soon-to-be husband, Paul A. Legate, and later moved to Galveston, TX. Calice will be missed by many for her outgoing and caring personality.
Calice’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Saturday, October 17, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that a donation be made in order to help cover hospital and funeral costs.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Calice’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.