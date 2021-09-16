HOUSTON — Harold Eugene Drushel was born on June 29, 1933, in Houston, Texas, to parents Vera Eula Drushel and George Drushel Sr. He passed away peacefully on Monday, September 6, at the age of 88 in Galveston, Texas.
Harold grew up in Houston, Texas where he was part of the inaugural class of Lutheran High School. He was proud of the fact that as Student Body President he selected the school colors and mascot that remain to this day. After high school, he attended the University of Houston, before joining the Air Force. He was honored to serve his country working as a cryptologist decoding secret messages during the Korean War. When returning stateside he was stationed in Tacoma Washington at McCord Air Force base. It was there that he met Jeanie, married, and held hands with her for the next 66 years. After leaving the service Harold and Jeanie moved back to the Houston area to start their family of five and a career at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He began his 25 year tenure at UTMB as a medical photographer and played a key role in building the Biomedical Communications department before retiring in 1987. After retiring, he and Jeanie moved to Wimberley, Tx where they shared many memorable times with their friends and family. In 2013 he returned to Galveston where he enjoyed making new friends at the Meridian.
Harold cherished the time he spent with his family. He was most happy sitting next to Jeanie, visiting with his kids, bragging about his children and pets, and attending church. He never met a stranger and impacted so many lives with his kindness and sense of humor.
Harold is survived by the love of his life and his best friend, Jeanie Drushel. Harold also leaves behind one son, Bryan Drushel, and four daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Rip McEniry, Dee and Rob Gay, Dené and David Williams and Denean and Randy Perry. He will be dearly missed by his four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter all of whom he was so proud. He also leaves behind one sister, Marilyn Amerson, and was predeceased by his brother George Gilbert Drushel.
A graveside service for family members will be held on Sunday, September 19th at 10 AM at Wimberley Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.