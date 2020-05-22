Samuel “Sam” Allen Smith was born into this world on August 6, 1956. He entered into his eternal life on March 3, 2020 at the young age of 63. He was loved by all and surrounded by those whom loved him the most, his family and grandkids.
Sam was born and raised in Worland, Wyoming to Bobby Joe Smith and Bonnie June Lacy. He joined the US Navy and set sail on the high seas for three years, traveling all across the globe to ports near and far alike.
After his service in the Navy came to an end, he made his way to Galveston, Texas where he met the love of his life, Madaeline Sue Milina. They married shortly after meeting and he helped to raise three step-sons and one daughter.
Sam was a sheet metal fabricator for over 30 years. His work was regarded as the best anywhere in the entire region, and he was routinely asked to fabricate a/c ducts for residential and commercial projects alike.
Sam is preceded in death by his Father Bobby Joe and sister Connie. He leaves behind to cherish his memories His mother Bonnie Kovach and step-father Dave Kovach; his brother Kelley Smith; his loving wife of 36 years, Madaeline Smith; Sons Michael Caballero, Roland Caballero (Khiira), Daniel Caballero, daughter Heather Lynn Smith-Ward (Quinten), 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Bible Baptist Church at 1:30 pm on May 24, 2020. Members of VFW Post 880 will be performing military honors, and there will be small reception afterwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.