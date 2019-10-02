Brimer
Funeral services for Richard Brimer, Jr. will be held today at Veterans Funeral Services and burial at Houston National Services. The Private Visitation begins at 10:45 a.m., followed by a Public Visitation lasting until 1:15 p.m. A chapel service will last till 2 p.m.
Storey
A Requiem Mass for Michael Storey will be held today at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Walsingham Cathedral, 7809 Shadyvilla Lane, Houston, with a celebration of life service to follow in the church hall.
Calhoun
Celebration of Life services for Joann Calhoun will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, 77591. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. with 11 a.m. Funeral Services to follow.
Bares
Graveside services for Ellen Bares will be held today at 11 a.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
Cohen
Memorial services for Furman Cohen, Sr. will be held today from 7-8 p.m. at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765, Texas City.
