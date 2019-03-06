Barbara Gayle Hannaman, 74, of Jamaica Beach, Texas, passed away March 3, 2019 at UTMB in Galveston.
All are welcome to celebrate Barbara’s life at a memorial service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas. The family will receive visitors beginning at 12 noon.
Barbara was born February 19, 1945 in Brownwood, Texas, the youngest child of W. T. and Gillie McMurry. She is survived by her husband, Ray Hannaman of Jamaica Beach, Texas; nine children, Edye Melton and husband, Eric, of Austin, Texas, Paula Moore and husband, Tim, of Celina, Texas, Bethany Sanders and husband Wayne of Utica, Mississippi, Zachary Ayres and wife, Uthisa, of Phuket, Thailand, Miranda Ayres of Austin, Texas, Derrick Ayres of Fort Worth, Texas, Taylor Ayres of Jamaica Beach, Texas, Jordan Ayres of Austin, Texas, Matthew Ayres and wife Sara of McKinney, Texas; sister Dorothy Pinkston of Houston, Texas; brother W. T. McMurry, Jr. of Lake Brownwood, Texas; seven grandchildren, Madi, McKensi, Mallory, Lilly, Carter, Christopher and Gus; three great-grandchildren, Aaryn, Nash, and Aracely; loving nieces and nephews, and countless friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Eddie Ayres and by their son, Randy Ayres.
In addition to her own children, Barbara was known as “Mom” to many. Some sought her wise counsel while others were looking for the comfort of a home-cooked meal. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends eating seafood, singing, and dancing. She had artistic talents, a witty sense of humor, and a subtle ability to speak her mind. She loved the beach and due to her trademark determination, she and Ray were living their dream.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. www.alaforveterans.org
