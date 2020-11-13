Paula Loraine Clardy

HITCHCOCK — Paula Loraine Jenkins Clardy, born September 12, 1962, passed peacefully after a long struggle with Pancreatic Cancer, on the morning of November 12, 2020 at 10:52 am. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Grady Clardy, her 3 children, daughter April Clardy and her daughter Cloey Galvan, son Bryan Clardy, son Shawn Clardy and his wife Sarah Clardy. She had many "adopted" children as she was a mother and caregiver to all. She is survived by 3 of those families, The Maroni's, Katherine and her husband Adam, their children Khloe and James. The Robertson's and The Batten's. She was also survived by her sister Barbara Gillian and husband David Gillian and brothers Sam Jenkins and wife Debbie Jenkins and Ronnie Jenkins and wife Josslyn Jenkins, nieces, nephews, cousins, and even her fur family. Paula loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. She loved The Grinch, shopping, and playing practical jokes on her family. Family, friends, and others who were touched by Paula's life are welcomed to attend a memorial service in her honor. Services will be held at the Crowder Funeral Home at 401 Texas Ave., La Marque, TX 77568.

