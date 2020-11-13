Paula Loraine Clardy

HITCHCOCK — Paula Loraine Jenkins Clardy, born September 12, 1962, passed peacefully after a long struggle with Pancreatic Cancer, on the morning of November 12, 2020 at 10:52 am. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Grady Clardy, her 3 children, daughter April Clardy and her daughter Cloey Galvan, son Bryan Clardy, son Shawn Clardy and his wife Sarah Clardy. She had many "adopted" children as she was a mother and caregiver to all. She is survived by 3 of those families, The Maroni's, Katherine and her husband Adam, their children Khloe and James. The Robertson's and The Batten's. She was also survived by her sister Barbara Gillian and husband David Gillian and brothers Sam Jenkins and wife Debbie Jenkins and Ronnie Jenkins and wife Josslyn Jenkins, nieces, nephews, cousins, and even her fur family. Paula loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. She loved The Grinch, shopping, and playing practical jokes on her family. Family, friends, and others who were touched by Paula's life are welcomed to attend a memorial service in her honor. Services will be held at the Crowder Funeral Home at 401 Texas Ave., La Marque, TX 77568.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bikers arrive on island for weekend, despite no Lone Star Rally
- Texas City standoff ends peacefully
- Biden's corruption should be on front page of paper
- Long-vacant Texas City bank building gets new life; Sonny's Place returns; more homes planned for Galveston's West End
- La Marque woman charged with manslaughter in fatal League City crash
- Heated exchange interrupts already tense Trump rally
- Texas City police investigating two similar armed robberies
- Citing COVID, attorneys ask for delay to start of capital murder trial
- Ticketed council candidate calls to defund Galveston's parking police
- Drive-by shooting in La Marque sends one to hospital
Collections
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Clear Creek High School Football
- In focus: Ball High School vs Baytown Lee Football
- In Focus: La Marque vs Sealy High School Football
- In Focus: Texas City vs Santa Fe High School Football
- In Focus: UCF 44, Houston 21
- Latitude 29
- In Focus: BYU 43, Houston 26
- In Focus: Ball High vs Beaumont United High School Football
- In Focus: Packers 35, Texans 20
- In Focus: Clear Springs vs Clear Falls High School Football
Commented
- Biden's corruption should be on front page of paper (103)
- Residents divided over masks at polls after judge's order (101)
- Are polls reliable? Pollsters offer a solid maybe (71)
- Trump will fight illegal mail-in ballots to the end (69)
- Heated exchange interrupts already tense Trump rally (62)
- Galveston County residents report election misinformation calls, texts (60)
- Political Buzz: La Marque council members spar over social media accusations (55)
- Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House (46)
- Democrats will take away everything, even our guns (42)
- Back the Blue Rally and MAGA Boat Parade (40)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.