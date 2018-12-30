Don David Stone
PASADENA—Don David Stone age 78 of Weslaco, formerly of Pasadena died Thursday December 27, 2018 at Mid Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mercedes, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Funeral Home. www.carnesbrothers.com
Minerva Ibarra Vargas
GALVESTON—Minerva Ibarra Vargas age 70 of Galveston died Friday December 28, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Nelson Carlton Sheppard
GALVESTON—Nelson Carlton Sheppard age 67 of Galveston died Saturday December 29, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
