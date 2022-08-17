KEMAH — Oh, what a wonderful day, February 17, 1936, the beautiful and vibrant life of Fannie Maude Griggs began; blessing the lives of her parents, John and Pansy (Mann) King in Cochran, Georgia. She was educated in the Painesville public school system completing her education at Harvey High School.
Fannie was united in Holy matrimony to the love of her life Odell Albert Griggs in 1955 this love story would remain alive and well until God called him home on December 19, 2018. They established their roots in Painesville, Ohio. This lovely couple would be blessed with four children: Debra, Odell Jr., Freeman and Steven. She was a diligent employee of The Telegraph Newspaper.
In 1977 the family relocated to Texas settling down in El Lago. She enjoyed traveling with her family, then later with her husband. She had a green thumb and enjoyed growing and tending to her plants. She was stylish and had impeccable taste in clothing. She loved browsing through magazines. Fannie liked exercising and held exercise classes for senior citizens where they lived.
Fannie was a noble loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister in law, aunt, cousin and friend. She touched the hearts of many leaving her special hallmark on each one.
Fannie transitioned on a special day, August 4, 2022(her husband's birthday). She was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Albert Griggs, Sr., siblings, John King, James "Roscoe" King, Cary Franklin King, Lillian King and Mittie (King) Short, son, Steven Griggs, granddaughter, Alaina (White) Peek and other loved ones.
Her love will live on in the hearts of her family, children, Debra White, Odell Griggs, Jr. and Freeman (Sandy) Griggs; grandchildren, Nerissa White, Aaron White, Angela Matthews, Anthony Griggs, Nicole Griggs Sexton, Derek Griggs, Monica Griggs, Jennifer Griggs, Melissa Griggs, and Jessica Griggs; 21 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; in laws, Ralph (Rosie) Griggs, Profit Terry (Ann) Griggs, Deborah Franklin, Cathy Griggs, Dr. Sheila (Warren) Griggs-Lacy and Courtland Davis; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City,
