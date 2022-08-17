Fannie Maude Griggs

KEMAH — Oh, what a wonderful day, February 17, 1936, the beautiful and vibrant life of Fannie Maude Griggs began; blessing the lives of her parents, John and Pansy (Mann) King in Cochran, Georgia. She was educated in the Painesville public school system completing her education at Harvey High School.

Fannie was united in Holy matrimony to the love of her life Odell Albert Griggs in 1955 this love story would remain alive and well until God called him home on December 19, 2018. They established their roots in Painesville, Ohio. This lovely couple would be blessed with four children: Debra, Odell Jr., Freeman and Steven. She was a diligent employee of The Telegraph Newspaper.

