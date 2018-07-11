Hazel Barb Williams “Mama Hazel” 82 of Galveston, Texas left this life to be with the Lord on Friday, July 6, 2018.
She was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1954. She was a member of Compton Memorial COGIC.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and granddaughter, LaNesha Williams.
She leaves to cherish her memories, children, Darnell Williams Sr. and Valarie Berthony; grandchildren, Kendra, Darnell Jr., Deatra, Arnetia and Marissa; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Friday, July 13, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Compton Memorial COGIC 2628 Ball Ave, Galveston 77550. Visitation will be from 11-1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.