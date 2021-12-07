George Nikki Cook

GALVESTON — Nikki Cook Eastberg of Galveston, Texas passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021, after a long courageous battle with breast cancer, lung, and heart disease. She was at home surrounded by loved ones. Nikki was born on September 21, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri to George and Mildred Kakouris.
Nikki moved to the Island of Galveston in 1996 to be with Delmer Eastberg, her husband. Del and Nikki married in February 2001. Del is an active Shriner and she became a volunteer helping the patients and staff at the Shriner's Burn Hospital. She became a part of the Shriners Hospital Auxiliary in 2001. She served as Auxiliary President in 2003-04 and Vice President in 2006-07. She was awarded Volunteer of the Year in 2006. In April 2007, she was awarded by VFW Post 880 for the 20 plus years of service she rendered. Nikki was also known for the pies and banana bread she made and distributed to those in the community.
Nikki was preceded in death by her parents and sister Judy Pilliod. She is survived by her husband, Delmer Eastberg, her sister Sharon Akers, brothers Michael and Patrick Kakouris, daughters Maria Davis and husband Steve of Nebraska, Yvonne Wehr and husband Dale of Iowa, son Eddie Robin and daughter LeAnna Garcia of Nebraska, stepsons Guy and Tim Eastberg wife Maria and son Mike of Texas; grandchildren Amanda Christensen and husband Brett, Grant Davis and wife Chelsie, Melanie Harryman, Dayton Harryman and wife Audrey, Elizabeth Fate and husband Joseph, Alex Robin and Missy Garcia; great grandchildren Zoe and Gideon Christensen, Catalina Davis, Colton and Rhylee Harringa, Isaac and Gabrielle Harryman, Cicilia and Jozlin Fate and her beloved dog, Lady.
There will be a celebration of life in Harlan, Iowa, in Spring of 2022.
