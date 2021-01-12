Rudolph V. Hill

GALVESTON —
Rudolph Vallie Hill, 83, departed this life on January 8, 2021, at the Meridian Care Center.
A native on Galveston, he graduated from Central High School and was a Longshoreman along with a host of other jobs.
Rudolph was preceded in death by his mother, Luverta; sisters, Ruth, Doretha and Shirley; aunt, Yvonne; and brothers, Frank, Isaac, Reese, Albert, Burke, Eddie, James, Carl, Lawrence and Kenneth.
On the island of Galveston, Rudolph is survived by his daughters, Vivian Jackson (Mack), Annette Hill-Scurry; grandchildren, Anthony and Glenda Hill, Lisa, Norma, Victoria, Herkia, Daisia, and David; the person who loved and cared for him, Stella Foreman; aunt, Joyce Anderson; nieces, Vernell, LaVonda, Norcise LaVette, Symphony, Tonya, Terry, Tiffani and Tyren Williams; nephews, Michael, Robert, Adrian, Devin; great-nieces, Shechinah and Sharmaine; cousins, Eddie, Jr., Gerald, James, Bonnie, and Melvin Anderson and Isaac King, Jr.; other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. CDC guidelines and masks are required.
Sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
