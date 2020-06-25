Margaret Leola Dyer
HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Margaret Leola Dyer, 92, passed from this life Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Hitchcock. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Edward Tillmon
LA MARQUE—Edward Tillmon, 69, departed this life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
