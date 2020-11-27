LA MARQUE — Assunta Annie Andrews (DePuglio) was born in the heat of August, August 15, 1927, and was the middle daughter of five. As a curious, risk-taking tomboy, Anna was much more comfortable climbing a tree or driving the family automobile at 10 than being a proper, demure “princess.” Along came World War II and Anna could be found on the dance floors of the USO and the Balinese Room as she transformed into a beautiful young woman who could manage the elegant steps of a tango.
She was a career woman, a single mother with one daughter, Suzanne. After many years of hard work, Anna found her soulmate, Elvin Andrews, better known as Grandpa Andy.
Anna loved entertaining and found any occasion to do so. Christmas was her passion and was not complete without the array of gorgeous Italian recipes and dozens of Christmas cookies all shared with family and friends. What made Anna even more unique was her beautiful heart and love for the Lord.
Anna is preceded in death by her precious husband, Andy; her mother, Pietrina; her father, Joseph; and sisters, Cecelia and Elaine.
She is survived by her one daughter, Suzanne, and husband, Jeffrey Peterson; son, Ronnie and his wife, Jill Andrews; three grandchildren: Johncarlo and wife, Wendy; Marianna Marchesini; and Ryan Peterson and wife Vanessa. Anna was blessed to know all six of her great grandchildren: Ava, Autumn, Luke, John Andrew, Quinn and Jade. She is also survived by her two sisters, Mary Jane Romero and husband, Emilio, and Patricia Olney, as well as by many nieces, nephews, and wonderful, dear friends.
Anna’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Monday, November 30, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 31st and Broadway, in Galveston.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 1, at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie, in Galveston. Private family graveside service will be at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
In lieu of flowers, Anna’s family requests memorials be made to First Lutheran Church of Galveston.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Anna’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
Most likely at this moment, Anna is “dancing with the stars,” which would please her to no end!
