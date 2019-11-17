Ida Faye Hawkins
GALVESTON—Ida Faye Hawkins, age 90, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at The Resort of Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
