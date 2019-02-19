February 4, 1928 to February 16, 2019
Retired Galveston-Bolivar Ferryboat Captain a.k.a Whitey, Skipper, Leon, Mudflat Captain, Dad, Uncle, Grandpa & a few more names, had an exciting life and is greatly missed.
All invited to celebration of life services on Tuesday, 11:00 a.m., February 26, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont St. (23rd Street & Avenue L), Galveston.
