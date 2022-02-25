LEAGUE CITY — Anna Jane Howard, 67, of League City, Texas, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She was born October 20, 1954 in Union City, Tennessee, to Charles and Margaret Howard.
Anna graduated high school in EauGalle, Florida. She proudly served in the Army and was stationed in the United States and Germany. She was honorably discharged and later would attend several Universities to further her education. She then graduated from the University of Houston Clear Lake with an accounting degree.
Anna was preceded in death by her father Charles Howard, step-father Gene Gurien, Sr., grandparents Mack and Pauline Jones Troy,TN and JL and Muriel Howard, Union City, TN, brothers Stanley Howard, Baconton, GA, sister Tammy Howard, Troy, TN and niece Margaret Denham Yerby. She is survived by her spouse Michael Bishop, mother Anna Margaret Gurien, daughters Anna Margaret O'Connor and Catherine Zapp Nunez, step-daughter Amanda Bishop, step-son Thomas Bishop, siblings Jennifer Denham (Scott) Leesburg, GA and Teresa Koon (Larry) Navarre, FL, step-siblings LuLu Mosley (Randy) Owensboro, KY, Lockie Tuck (Thomas) Union City, TN, Bill Gurien (Judy) Dyersburg, TN, David Gurien Memphis, TN, step-grandchildren Jessica Bishop, Schyler Bishop and Jace Pichla. Anna was loved by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00pm with a Ceremony at 3:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573.
Interment will take place at Chosen Ground Cemetery in Junction, Texas.
