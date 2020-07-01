Our beloved family matriarch Bertha Ephran Monroe was born on July 28, 1921 in Wharton, Texas to Funny and Lilly Henry Ephran. She was a faithful member of First Missionary Baptist Church serving with the mission. For 45 years she operated her Beauty Salon and she was well known in the community as the Avon lady.
On June 24, 2020 Bertha Monroe passed from her earthly life into eternity. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Fred Monroe, brothers, Roy and Ben Ephran and other loved ones.
She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted son and daughter in law, Charles and Roselind Crockett; granddaughters, Shonyia (James) Moore and LaToya (Marcus) Howard; 5 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020. Her visitation service will be held from 9:00 am-10:45 am, followed by her funeral service at 11:00am at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave., La Marque. She will be laid to rest following her services at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
