Zasu Bowers Mijares passed away unexpectedly May 25, 2019 in Linlithgow, Scotland at the age of 68.
Zasu is survived by her husband, Paul of Galveston; daughter, Tamaryn Browne; grandchildren, Keagan and Emyrie of The Woodlands, TX; brother, Elwood (Thomas) Eaton Bowers and wife Rita of Charlotte, NC; sister, Ann Antley of Oakdale, CT; and brother, Robert Bowers and wife Dee of Holland, PA.
Zasu was preceded in death by her father, Elwood Bowers and mother, Elizabeth Bowers both of Philadelphia, PA; and sister, Diane Anderson of Albrightsville, PA.
Zaz, as she was known to family and friends, had the most beautiful smile, infectious laugh and a zest for life. Zaz spent her life helping others by being of service to her God and the people about her. She carried the message of hope into jails and hospitals for over 30 years and she always had time to stop and to listen to those in need.
Zaz loved her garden and to travel. Zaz spent the last few years traveling with her spouse, seeing family and friends and experiencing life to its fullest. The last 24 days of her life were spent traveling throughout England, Wales and Scotland, a lifelong dream since she was a child. Each day was full of joy and amazement for her, just as a child experiences life for the first time. Her heart has come to rest in the ancestral home of Scotland. Her smile and laugh, the beauty of her life will always be alive in the flowers and gardens everywhere.
A celebration of life will be held June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. Galveston TX 77551. Please enter the fellowship hall-entrance on Ave U.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local charity of your choice but most importantly give some of your precious time to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.