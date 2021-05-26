Darian Krishawn Beafneuax

GALVESTON —
Darian Krishawn Beafneaux, 26, returned to God on May 12, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston, Texas.
Darian was born on December 02, 1994, to Nikki and Darian Beafneaux in Galveston, Texas. He is survived by his parents, brothers, Christopher Beafneaux and Jaxson Beafneaux; grandparents, Claudia Batiste, Rita Beafneaux and Christopher Lewis (Pamela) and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation from 9-10:30 A.M., followed bya service celbrating his life at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2917 Sealy, Galveston, Texas, with Pastor Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
