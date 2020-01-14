SANTA FE—Mrs. Evangelina H. “Eva” Garza passed from this life Monday morning, January 13, 2020, in Friendswood.
Eva was born in Sugarland on June 19, 1933 to Sebastian and Maria Delores (Rosas) Hernandez. In 1951, she married her loving husband of 66 years, Gilbert, and together they raised 9 children. Eva loved being a mother and was known for her delicious cooking and baking that attracted all the neighborhood kids. She had a passion for crafting, sewing and quilting – creating countless keepsakes for her family throughout the years. She also enjoyed tending to her garden and listening to all types of music, but nothing brought her more happiness than being “Mo Mo” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert S. Garza; parents, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Survivors include her children, Ruben Garza of Santa Fe, Robert Garza and wife, Malou, Yolanda Barrington and husband, Ken, Harold Lee Garza all of Waskom, Belinda Cutright and husband, Virgil of Angleton, Albert Garza and wife, Sheryl of Santa Fe, Delma Bradford and husband, Jim of Santa Fe, Marie Gatz and husband, Gregory of Marietta, GA, Lisa Garza of Santa Fe; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, followed by a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Judge Mike Nelson officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Albert G. Garza, Robert A. Garza, Ruben E. Garza, Dexter L. Gatz, Jerry Rodriguez, David L. Sanderford and Richard M. Urbani.
