Curran
Funeral services for Michael Curran will be held from 5-7 p.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Elwood
Funeral services for Rosa Elwood will be held at 10 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Letinich
Funeral services for Jo Ann Letinich will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
