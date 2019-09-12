Armantrout
Celebration of life services for Jennifer Armantrout will be held today at 6:00pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Britan
Funeral services for Alexander Britan, Sr. will be held today at 11:00am at Pentecostals of Santa Fe, TX under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jackson
Celebration of life services for Leabirda Jackson will be held today at 11:00am in the chapel of Mainland Funeral Home.
Knight
Services for William Knight will be held today 10:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.