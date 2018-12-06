Dottie Hollenberg-Bush-Wells, 75, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018. Born Dorothy Marie Hollenberg in Houston, Texas on April 19, 1943.
Dottie is preceded in death by her cherished son, Mark Anthony Hughes; grandparents Joe and Dot Massery; parents Harry and Bernice Hollenberg; two sisters, Catherine Rose DeMary and Martha Diane Davis; nephew, “Little Joe” Hollenberg, and beloved grandson, Ty Dillon McAnally.
She leaves behind two brothers, Joe E. Hollenberg (Claudia); Steve M. Hollenberg; a special niece, Linda Kay Reaves; daughter and beloved friend, Mary Byrne McAnally Vitro; her dear friend, Jackie Littleton, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Dottie was a member of Oaklawn United Methodist Church in Hot Springs.
Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service. To sign Dottie Wells’ Book of Memories, please go to www.clintonfuneralservice.com.
If you wish, you may make donations to a charity of your choice in memory of Dottie.
