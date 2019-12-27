LA MARQUE—Rebecca Beatrice “MaDea” Williams, 81, departed this life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Mary Edwards; sister, Luella Haynes; daughter, Michelle Pete; granddaughter, Jasmine King.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Wilbert Williams, Jr.; son, Albert Boone, Sr.; daughter, Johnetta Marie Thomas; grandchildren, Albert Boone, II, David D. Thomas, LaCoya N. Boone, Jordan T. Boone; six stepchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Monday, December 30, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 9:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at West Point Baptist Church (3003 Avenue M) with Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
