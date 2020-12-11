GALVESTON — Ophelia M. "Ophie" Tiemann, 98, of Galveston died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 while surrounded by loved ones.
She was born November 21, 1922 in Galveston, one of eight children belonging to Sabas S. and Anastacia (Garcia) Saenz. She married Rubert Gordy in 1961 and he preceded her in death. She later married Willie Tiemann who also has preceded her in death.
Ophelia is survived by her "inherited" children Mary (Noe) Diaz of Texas City; Olivia Catherine (Gilbert) Garza of Galveston; Richard Alvarado, Sr of La Marque; Martin Thomas (Sandy) Alvarado, Sr of La Marque; and Paul "PJ" (Sieglinde) Alvarado of Galveston. Also surviving is one daughter-in-law Barbara Ann Alvarado, her beloved dog, Babydoll, as well as numerous grandchildren, godchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, parents, and siblings Raphael "Shorty" Saenz, Vincent Saenz, Frank Saenz, Francisca Guerrero, Georgia Saenz, Oralia P. Alvarado, Carol Rubio and her twin sister, Olivia Catherine Saenz. Ophelia is also preceded in death by one "inherited" son Joseph Alvarado, Jr.
Ophelia attended Galveston Public Schools; she then worked in bookkeeping—staying with Environmental Industries/Ideal Lumber for 30 years. She then continued to work at Galveston Wholesale before retiring at age 82 for health reasons. After her sister, Oralia's, passing in 1956, Ophelia "inherited" her six children with ages ranging from 12 years to 4 months old. Becoming a mother before a wife while raising and caring for each of them as if they were her own. Ophelia had a generous spirit, often buying things for others that she felt they needed. She loved to dress up, and would do so at every occasion like during her favorite activity—shopping. She occasionally attended New Life Fellowship in Galveston.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020 beginning at 9:30 am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor David Gomez officiating. Entombment will be at Grace Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Gilbert Garza, Jr; Martin Thomas Alvarado, Sr; Mike Diaz; Jeremy Alvarado; Joseph Alvarado III; and Eric Coulter, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gilbert Garza, Sr; Paul "PJ" Alvarado; Richard Alvarado, Sr; Larry Keith; Anthony Acosta, Jr; and Jordan Acosta.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Elysian Hospice for the compassionate care they gave Ophelia in her final days as well as acknowledge Olivia & Gilbert Garza, Sr and PJ & Sieglinde Alvarado for being the continuous caretakers of Ophelia throughout the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.