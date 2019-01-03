Rios
Funeral services for Johnnie Rios, Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Vargas
Funeral Mass for Minerva Vargas will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Woods
Funeral services for Debby Woods will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of St. Paul United Methodist Church 1425 Broadway, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Robinson
Funeral Mass for Doris Robinson will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
