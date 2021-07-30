KEMAH — Jeffrey Scott Quirk, 49, passed away on July 27, 2021 at his home in Kemah Texas. He was born on November 9, 1971 to Patricia Eileen Pape and Jerry Dennis Quirk in Oklahoma.
Jeffery Scott Quirk was the proud loving father to Ashton Elizabeth Quirk and Jerred-Anson Scott Quirk. Jeff wasn't ashamed to tell anyone ten times over how proud he was of his kids and the eternal love he had for them.
Jeffrey loved golfing, bowling, hunting, and most of all his immediate and extended family and friends. He enjoyed watching his kids do the things that they loved. Jeff loved going out to eat with his family every weekend. If you ask anyone who knows Jeff he was the king of the "Q Burger". Jeff also loved going to the movies, before his sudden passing he was very excited to take Jerred-Anson to see Top Gun 2 so that he could share his passion for Top Gun with his only son. Jeff was also very excited to be turning Big 5-0 this year. He kept telling Ashton who was the most precious birthday present he ever got "This isn't your year Boo you get next year" and if you had ever seen Jeff at Christmas time you knew he went all out and meant business.
Jeffrey Scott Quirk is survived by daughter Ashton Elizabeth Quirk; son Jerred-Anson Scott Quirk; former spouse Nicole Lynn Quirk; sister Dawn Marie Quirk Rodriguez and spouse Joseph Ortiz Rodriguez; nieces Antoinette Elizabeth Rodriguez and Anabela Patricia Rodriguez.
Jeffrey Scott Quirk is proceeded in death by his father Jerry Dennis Quirk and mother Patricia Eileen Quirk.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 4pm and a church service to begin at 6pm.Services will be held at Clearpoint Church, located at 5151 East Sam Houston Pkwy S. Pasadena, Tx 77505.
