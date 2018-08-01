Kathy Jean Ruttiger Taylor

GALVESTON—Kathy Jean Ruttiger Taylor, 59, of Galveston, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Georgia E. Harrison Batiste Sanders "Big Mama"

GALVESTON—Georgia E. Harrison Batiste Sanders "Big Mama", 100, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at her residence surrounded by family. Memorial services are pending with the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home, 409-621-1677.

