Happy Birthday, Carey! We miss you!
Carolyn Louise Battle, 81, and long-time resident of Galveston, died on December 8, 2019.
Carolyn was born on January 20, 1938 in Houston and lived in Waco, where she graduated from Waco High School in 1955. Known to her friends as Carey, she went on to graduate from Rice Institute with a Bachelor’s of Science in 1959 in Biochemistry.
She made Galveston her permanent home for forty five years, raising her six children there. Carey owned a bookkeeping and tax business, and was an Enrolled Agent for over thirty-five years, after working at the UTMB Endocrinology Dept doing research and grant writing. She was a life-long learner and life-long teacher. She was a Master Naturalist and a artist of watercolor, pastels and mixed media. Carey was dedicated to island conservation and also an avid bird watcher in the Gulf area.
Carey is preceded in death by her Mom, Betty Lou Bradley Jones and her Dad, Lou Jones.
She is also preceded by her son, Burton Edward Battle. Our Mom is survived by five children, Amelia, Brian, Mara, Barry, Brad, and fifteen grandchildren, Ariel, Andrew, Daniel, Asher, Benjamin, Brandon, Calixta, Savannah, Nathan, Brittney, Vanessa, Alan, Joshua, Aaron, Rebecca, and one great grand-child, Nash.
We will have a Life Celebration for Carolyn L Battle on April 25, 2020 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship located at 502 Church Street at 3pm. Instead of flowers, we ask for a memorial gift to Conservation Education at the Texas Parks & Wildlife: https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/donations/
