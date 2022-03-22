Doris Jean Malone

LEAGUE CITY — Doris Jean Baker Malone, 89, longtime resident of Galveston and League City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM, Friday, March 25, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 Tremont, Galveston with Rev. Ben Henderson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Mrs. Malone was born in Galveston on February 7, 1933 to Edgar Roy Baker, Sr. and Katherine Elizabeth Epperson. She attended Galveston public schools, graduating from Ball High with the Class of 1951. Marrying Clyde A. Malone, Jr. in 1952, they made their home in Galveston. Doris worked for the Santa Fe Credit Union as President for many years until it merged with the Galveston Government Employees Credit Union, where her husband was President. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Galveston, taught 3rd grade Sunday School, and served on various church committees. Clyde and Doris were bowlers, campers, square dancers, and were members of the Galveston Dinner Club since 1969. Dedicating her life to her family, Doris served on the Weis Junior High School Band Booster Club and the Ball High School Tornette Booster Club.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Clyde A. Malone, Jr., and daughter, Lynda Masterson. Survivors include daughter, Nancy Rogers and husband Mark of League City, son James Malone and wife Melissa of Highland Village, son-in-law Tipton Masterson and wife Jeri of Lake Jackson, grandchildren Jeffrey Masterson and wife Michelle of Lake Jackson, Ryan Masterson of Lake Jackson, Jonathan Rogers and wife Mackenzie of League City, Katie Weems and husband Matt, Jennifer Miles and husband Scott of Liberty Hill, McKenna Malone of Highland Village, great grandchildren, Brody and Chloe Weems, and Everett, Owen, and James Rogers of League City, brothers Donald Baker and wife Dee of Chireno, George Baker and wife Sandy of Norfolk, Virginia, sister-in-law Rosellen Owens and husband Erwin of Tucson, Arizona, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many, many friends.
Pall bearers will be James Malone, Mark Rogers, Tipton Masterson, Jonathan Rogers, Jeffrey Masterson, and Ryan Masterson. Honorary pall bearers will be George Baker, Donald Baker, Jack Cooper, Don Henderson, and Miles Knape.
Memorials may be sent to The First Baptist Church Foundation, 822 Tremont, Galveston, Texas 77550.
