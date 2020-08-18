SANTA FE—
Mr. Roger “PaPa” Dahme passed from this life Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, in Santa Fe.
Roger was born May 30, 1936 in Lemmon, South Dakota to Roy and Lillian (Emmons) Dahme. In 1958, he joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country during the Korean conflict. Roger moved the family to Texas where he worked as a mechanic until his retirement in 2017. He was devoted to his family and his religion. He was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church and had a true servant’s heart. Roger was a good provider, husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 6 sister and 3 brothers; 1 niece; 2 nephews.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Doris Dahme; daughters, Cindy Alexander and husband, Frank, Sherry Smith and husband, Bennie, Lynn Peloquin and husband, Tony; brother, Terry Dahme, Sr; sister, Carol Geist and husband, Phillip; grandchildren, Franchesca, Caramia, Joey, Justin (Cassidy), Jennie Lynn, Sierra, Mia, Lane, Tyler; fur babies, Carley and Whiskers.
A direct cremation was performed under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Roger’s name to Life Lutheran School, 4425 FM 2351, Friendswood, Texas 77546 or MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcolm Blvd., Houston, Texas 77020.www.HayesFuneralHome.com
