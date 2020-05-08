James A. Jernigan, 87, was born on October 10, 1932 in Carthage, TX.
He worked served for many years as a Merchant Marine before his retirement.
He departed this life on May 4, 2020.
James is survived by his wife of 38 years, Walter “Dell” Jernigan, and his children.
Visitation services will be held on Monday May 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave. LaMarque. A graveside service for James will be held on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Forest Park East Cemetery at 12:00pm.
