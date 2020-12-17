Because we live unto the Lord, we will also die unto the Lord. On Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Emory Hospital, Atlanta, GA, surrounded by her loving family, Mrs. Anna Pearl Watts answered the fervent but whispering call of the Master to “Come unto me”. Mrs. Watts is the biological daughter of Mary and Bennie Vicks, Sr. of Olive Branch, LA and was raised in Texas City, TX from the age of 10 by Paul and Margo Gordon. The family joined and attended Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church and she continued to be a faithful member until her life peacefully subsided. Mrs. Watts has been a vital part of many organizations and entities in the Galveston County area. She was a Professional Secretary by Certification and she humbly served with her talent and gifts. She was the Assistant Church Clerk for many years and being a member for more than 75 years with Capernaum Chapter 211, Masonic Order of the Eastern Star, she was their local Secretary. Mrs. Watts was the oldest member of the Church and the Booker T Washington EXES Alumni Association. Her Civic activity was accomplished by being involved with The City of Texas City, TX and the County of Galveston Senior activities. Everyone will miss “Miss Watts”. At the church, the Women’s Mission Ministry, the Nurses Board, the SAMS Ministry and Sunday School kept her full attention and participation. She was a loving and caring Mother, Wife, Friend, Neighbor and Christian Woman concerned about everybody without being a busy body yet stayed very busy and moving around.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brothers; husband, Samuel Watts and Clarence Godfrey, the father of her children, and many other relatives and friends. To cherish and maintain her legacy she leaves her loving daughters, Mary Ann Godfrey and Beverly Ann Godfrey; their children, Erikka Richburg Biggers (Eric Biggers, Jr.), Deanna Godfrey, and Jaime Godfrey; her sister, Thelma Vicks Wooten; great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her blended Watts Family, and many relatives and friends.
A Public Viewing will begin Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by the Celebration of Her Life at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at her home church, Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church 7420 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591. Pastor Kenneth Cotton is the Celebrant. Mrs. Watts will rest beside her loving husband, Sam, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Santa Fe, TX.
At this time all COVID 19 regulations apply to all Public gatherings.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting gifts be sent to the Educational Fund of Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church in Texas City, TX.
A Life Celebration by Franklin has the honor of conducting the Local Celebration.
