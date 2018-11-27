TEXAS CITY—Mrs. Mary Frances Teel passed from this life Thursday evening, November 22, 2018, in Texas City.
Mary was born May 1, 1933 in Canton, TX and was the 3rd of 15 children born to Coy Anderson and Mary Ethel (Manley) Eastep. Growing up in a large family taught her duty, compassion and selflessness. She met her husband of 60 years, William Lewis Teel, and together had 7 children. Mary’s duty to her family never faltered even when she had to work while raising her children. She provided a loving and supportive home where the meaning of family was everything. She had an endless compassion for children, family and even strangers. Regardless of who you were, Mary always opened her heart and her home. She was known as the family caretaker and believed everyone deserved love. She enjoyed any occasion that would bring her family together and especially loved the annual family reunions. She also had a strong passion for dancing, singing and worshipping her Lord Jesus Christ at College View Baptist Church. Mary had a heart of gold that touched so many and we’ll be forever grateful for her time here with us.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, David William Teel, Joseph Coy Teel, Timothy Lewis Teel; grandson, Jack Ryan, III; 7 sisters; 5 brothers; special companion, Walter Gunderman.
Survivors include her sons, Jerry Duke, Michael Lee Teel, Jonathan Paul Teel and companion, Pam Kiedroloski; daughter, Kathy Marie Teel; brothers, Donald Eastep and wife, Toni, William Eastep; grandchildren, Brian Teel, Jason England, Daniel Teel, Tammy Teel, Amy Palmer, Joe Palmer, Sarah Skains, Chris Teel; great-grandchildren, Austin, Emily, Shelby, Jason, Savannah, Aiden, Paige, Macey; best friends, Margaret, Hilda and Mary Ann Ochoa; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 30, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with a service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Austin Granbery, Amy Palmer, Joe Palmer, Brian Teel, Kathy Teel and Boogie Eastep.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Mary’s name to any charity of your choice. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
