"HERBIE" Herbert Charles Muehr, age 93, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. Born on December 1, 1925 in Weimar, Texas, he was a long-time resident of League City for 67 years.
Herbie was a great man, and we lost another from the greatest generation. Herbie loved talking about his childhood days in Weimar. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean conflict. Herbie enjoyed spending time with family, and spent many wonderful years serving as owner/operator of Herbie's Groceries in League City. Many customers even today remember him for his generosity. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in League City. Herbie will be joyfully remembered and dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard & Agnes Muehr; his wife Rosalee; a brother, Milton Muehr; sisters Gertie Herzik, Mildred Kunz, Leona Banse; and a son, Ricky Muehr.
Herbie is survived by his children, Terry Muehr of League City, Larry (Debbie) Muehr of League City, Sharon (Larry) Holdorff of Friendswood, Karen (Mike) Vaughan of Shiner, Cindy (Mickey) Flynn of Omega Bay, Sandra (Obie) Harris of Friendswood; sister, Dorothy Kretzschmar of Houston. Grandchildren are: Jennifer Muehr, Jason Muehr (Katie), Lindsay Bernsen (Stephen), Shaunna Bourque (Eric), Larry Holdorff, Jr. (Kassadii) and Lauren Holdorff. He is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main in League City. On Saturday, there will be a Funeral Ceremony starting at 10:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker in League City with Deacon Andy DeYoung officiating. The graveside service will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
The family wishes to thank the dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff at HCA Houston HealthCare Clear Lake, and Sheila's Angels and Village Home Health for their loving care for our dad.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1612 E. Walker Street, League City, Texas, 77573.
