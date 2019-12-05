Dan Gerdes, 79, of La Marque passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 7, 1940 in Deanville, Texas to Albert O. and Ruby Lee Gerdes.
A Memorial Visitation will start at 1:00pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 with the Memorial Service to follow at 2:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with Pastor Bradley Drake officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.