George Martin Shead passed from this life on June 16, 2018 in Clear Lake, Texas. He was born on January 15, 1953 in Alvin, Texas.
He was the joy and delight of his parents George (Jake) and Barbara Wagner Shead who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his beloved partner, Richard (Rick) Badgett and his niece, Emma Leigh Baker.
George is survived by his four sisters, Gladys Shead Haak and husband, Raymond, Barbara Shead Copeland and husband, OJ, Judy Shead Wright and husband, John, and Shirley Shead Chambers and husband, Dennis, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his three fur babies, who were the light of his life, Paco, Charlie and Chanel.
He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1971, fourth in a class of 125. He graduated from Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1975.
In school, George was very active in 4-H and band, winning numerous awards and scholarships. Over the years, George held a wide range of professional positions including Real Estate Agent, Accountant and Corporate Controller. He was also involved in various entrepreneurial business ventures. He was very talented at remodeling old homes and reselling them. He had a green thumb and loved gardening and flowers.
At the time of his death, he was employed at Civil Concepts, Inc. in Pasadena.
Visitation will be from 5:00 -7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Alvin Lovelady. There will be a private family burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to Legacy Community Health, Development Department, P.O. Box 66308, Houston, Texas 77266-6308.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.