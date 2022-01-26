GALVESTON — David Gonzales, 65, went peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.
David was born May 14, 1956 in Odem, TX. He was raised in Galveston and was a true islander. David was proud of his service to his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Trenton (LPD-14). David was owner of the Uptown Barber Shop on 23rd street in Galveston.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He loved good food, good company, and a cold bud light. He loved talking to people and was able to make friends with anyone. He was a storyteller. No matter the occasion, David had a story. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, barbecuing, gardening, spending time with family, and hanging out with his friends at the shop. He loved making jokes, he loved making people laugh, long conversations, and enjoyed time with his beloved dog/best friend, Daisy.
David was married to the love of his life for 36 years, they shared love that was so strong and everlasting. David was THE BEST husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather any one could've asked for. He loved, cared for, supported, and encouraged his wife and family, not just at home but out in the world as well. He brought so much life and light into our lives. He was deeply loved by all of his girls and will be forever missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carmen Gonzales and Augustin Sanchez; and brothers Henry Gonzales and Mike Gonzales.
David is survived by his loving wife, Catalina Gonzales; along with four children; David P. Gonzales, Petrina Gonzales (Ira Fowler), Selena Gonzales (Veronica De La Garza), Deanna Gonzales; two granddaughters; Deja Villarreal, Alexandria Slaton; two great granddaughters; Renali Davis, Kora George; siblings; Ray Gonzales, Lupe Romero, Nora (Roberto) Torres, George (Cynthia) Gonzales; and many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Pallbearers are Ira Fowler, George Gonzales, Rick Ruiz Jr., Roy Gonzales Sr., Mike Gonzales, and Andy Garcia.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston where a Rosary will be held at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass is 10:00am Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston. Burial will follow at Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
