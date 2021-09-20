Pending services for Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PEARLAND, TX — Cecil Douglas Patterson, age 80, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. www.emkenlinton.comLA MARQUE, TX —Edna Mae Netherly, age 70, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home. 4096211677 HOUSTON, TX —Betty Jean Jones, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home. 4096211677SANTA FE — Darren Lyle Bethea, age 53, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Service Arrangement Funeral Home Tx Cecil Douglas Patterson Betty Jean Jones Darren Lyle Bethea Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston lawyer stopped, cited after scary stroll on seawall beachKali Cook, Galveston County's youngest COVID fatality, was 'beautiful', mother saysHurricane Nicholas Updates: With power out, many districts canceling school WednesdayBoutique hotel prepares to open in Galveston; Tanger Outlets adds to retail lineup in Texas CityDamage from Nicholas includes downed trees and power outages in Galveston CountyHurricane Nicholas gives Galveston's West End beaches another batteringPopular Galveston fishing pier sustains another blow from stormSome Galveston County residents could be without power for daysShrimp festival returns to Galveston IslandOfficials conducting autopsy after Bacliff girl's reported COVID death CollectionsIn Focus: Hurricane NicholasIn Focus: Clear Falls vs Cinco Ranch High School FootballIn Focus: Astros 4, Diamondbacks 3In Focus: Astros 3, Angels 1In Focus: Astros 7, Diamondbacks 6In Focus: Angels 4, Astros 2In Focus: Diamondbacks 6, Astros 4In Focus: Hitchcock vs La Marque High School FootballIn Focus: Mariners 8, Astros 5In Focus: Astros 5, Mariners 4 CommentedGuest commentary: Join me in building a team to defeat GOP tyranny (127) Guest commentary: GOP has become the biggest threat to US democracy (82) GOP's anti-science agenda bad for Texas and Texans (74) Gov. Greg Abbott is confusing many traditional conservatives (68) Abbott still needs to get out of school districts' way (66) Experts warn against using ivermectin to treat COVID (65) Trump ended the war; Biden bungled the exit (55) The sun, not politicians, can solve our power woes (40) Texas governor signs new GOP voting overhaul into law (39) No one to blame for Afghanistan but Joe Biden (33)
