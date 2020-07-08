May 18, 1957 — June 28, 2020
Mr. Jonathan Keith Lamb, 63, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Mr. Lamb was born May 18, 1957 in Galveston, Texas. A funeral service for Mr. Lamb will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Church of Texas in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque. Pastor Andrew W. Berry, II will officiate the funeral service. McBride Funeral Home in Texas City is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
The wearing of face masks and adhering to social distancing are suggested given the safety guidelines issued by local and state officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
