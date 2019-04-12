Eakin
Funeral Services for Eugenia Eakin will be held today at 11 a.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple, Texas. Visitation with family will be 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Chilton Cemetery.
Jacobs
Homegoing services for Mary Jacobs will take place today at 1 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Many, LA under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Winters
Memorial Service for Sheila Winters will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 701 FM 646, Dickinson under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Victoria
Funeral Service for Jasper Victoria will be held today at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at New Macedonia Baptist Church, 6619 Prino Street, Hitchcock under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Jackson
Celebration of life services for Freda Jackson will be held today at 12 Noon at the St John Baptist Church, 2927 Sealy Ave., Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Hynson
Repass services for Deidre Hynson will be held today at 2 p.m. at her parents home under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Yanick
Memorial services for Edward Yanick will be held today at 11 a.m. at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock.
Bryant
Services for Robert Bryant will be held today at 11 a.m. at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Ave M, Galveston, under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Nicholas
Services for Frank Nicholas, Sr. will be held today at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy St., Galveston. Viewing will begin at 11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. under direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Ferrin
Funeral services for Nicholas Ferrin will be held today at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Galveston. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
