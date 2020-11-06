Marie V. Herzog

LA MARQUE — Marie Virginia D'Anna Herzog, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in La Marque, Texas on Tuesday, the 3rd of November 2020. She was 75 years of age.
Marie was born on the 10th of March 1945 in Houston. She graduated from St. Pius X High School in 1963 where she met the love of her life, Virgil Herzog. Marie and Virgil were high school sweethearts and were married on the 21st November 1965. They remained in Houston and were blessed with two sons and one daughter. Marie worked as an administrative assistant at Ethan Allen and Marshall Construction. In her spare time, she loved to travel. She visited family in Sicily, joined her daughter on a Special Olympics trip to Ireland and in retirement, discovered a love for cruises, enjoying many beautiful locations, including Spain. She spent many years volunteering at her children's schools, athletic events and in her church. She was also very involved in Special Olympics and Backpack Buddy, but her proudest accomplishment was her family. Her favorite times were those spent with family, whether it be the holidays, birthdays, vacations or just getting together for one of her famous homemade meals. Everyone was always welcome. Marie will be remembered most as a loving wife, devoted mother, adoring grandmother and loyal friend.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents Gasper and Mary D'Anna. She is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, Virgil; her brother, Gerome (Carolyn) D'Anna; her three children: Mark (Ann) Herzog, Michael (Christy) Herzog and Katherine Herzog as well as her three grandchildren: Tyler Herzog, Julia Herzog and Jack Herzog and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at half past ten o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, the 11th of November, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6 in Hitchcock. A recitation of the Holy Rosary is to commence at ten o'clock in the morning.
KINDLY NOTE: due to the COVID-19 safety protocols in place, and for the health and safety of all attendees, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church is requiring masks to be worn and for the guest to social distance.
The Rite of committal is to follow, via escorted cortege, at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Marie's memory may be directed to Backpack Buddy, P.O. Box 384, Santa Fe, TX 77510.
Thank you Marie/Mom/Aunt Marie/ Nonna/Nana, for all the love and amazing memories.
