Annie Adams Williams, 86, of Texas City, TX passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at home.
Annie was born January 26, 1933 near Austonio, TX. She was an apartment manager for Parkwood Apartments for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas A. Adams and Annie Babb Adams; her husband, Sammie Charles Williams, and son-in-law, Michael L. Crim.
Survivors include children, Linda Williams Crim Russell and spouse Ken, Sandra Williams Hancock and spouse Monte, Michael L. Williams and spouse Lisha , and Janet Williams Gomez and spouse Balbino. grandchildren, Carrie Williams Steiner and spouse Scott, Benjamin Hancock and wife Stephanie, Katherine Hancock, and Olivia Hancock. She is also survived by 3 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dignity Hospice, The Astro's Foundation, or Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.